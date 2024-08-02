Vorteilswelt
Tear test for star

How much longer can Hochmair stand the fuss?

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 08:00

Rarely before has there been such a fuss about an Everyman as there is about Philipp Hochmair. Wherever he appears, it is impossible to think of making rapid progress. 

The female fans, who don't want to let the 50-year-old out of their clutches, are mainly to blame. Scenes that are otherwise familiar from Hollywood stars.

In contrast to his American colleagues, however, Hochmair is extremely disciplined when it comes to bathing in the crowd. He doesn't turn down anyone's requests for autographs or photos. There is also no sign of star airs and graces. And this despite the fact that the mime has up to ten appointments a day around the Jedermann performances. From performances in galleries to festival receptions and press appointments. Even in his free time, Hochmair still indulges in bathing in the crowd.

(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

"I've never actually experienced that in my life. Not even when I was allowed to stand in as Jedermann. This is a huge gift," says Hochmair, describing the current exceptional situation.

Short respite, then double the workload
But it's not possible to get through this time without a break. Hochmair is taking a short break abroad until the end of the week. From next week onwards, the Viennese will be doing double duty: in addition to his appearances in Salzburg, he will also be on stage at Burg Clam in Upper Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
