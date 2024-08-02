4400 Euro back payment
AK heated up over air conditioning technician
The dismissal of an air conditioning technician in the district of Baden caused quite a stir. While he was dismissed without notice and without evidence due to falsified working time records, the company turned to the Chamber of Labor. This brought to light that the Christmas bonus had also been paid incorrectly and other payments were missing.
The man was dismissed without notice by the company in the district of Baden due to incorrectly stated working hours. However, the 51-year-old felt he had been treated unfairly - after all, he had sought help from colleagues about the time records. In addition, he had not been paid in recent weeks.
More outstanding wages came to light
As the employer was unable to prove the misconduct, he was entitled to the normal notice period. Furthermore, the Christmas bonus had not been paid correctly and the unused vacation days were also missing. "We were able to secure more than 4,400 euros for the employee," said Markus Wieser, President of the Chamber of Labor, who was pleased to be able to demand legally correct processing.
