MS sufferer in despair
“The search for affordable housing is an odyssey”
A 59-year-old from Innsbruck contacted the "Krone" in despair: he suffers from the progressive disease multiple sclerosis (MS) and needs more living space. But a property is not affordable.
"It's a real odyssey and no one has been able to help me yet." With these words, Mr. G. (full name known to the editors) contacted the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper. The reason for his despair: "I suffer from multiple sclerosis (MS) and am also dependent on a wheelchair. The disease is getting worse all the time. Unfortunately, when I think about the future, I can't manage with my current living situation."
I want to stay together with my family, they are also very supportive.
Herr G.
Wish: to remain independent
G. is 59 years old and lives in a condominium in Innsbruck. Moving into a care home is out of the question for the Tyrolean. "I want to stay with my family, they are also very supportive." G. also explains that he has been desperately looking for a building plot for around two and a half years due to the situation. "Preferably in the Innsbruck area, but it could also be between Telfs and Schwaz. I need the clinic nearby." His wish: "I would like to build a house with a separate area for nursing care."
However, the Innsbruck native doesn't want to be too much of a burden on the state. "I can manage most of it with the help of a loan," says G., who is combative.
"Parties and even the church couldn't help"
The problem, however: "The plot should be around 400 square meters. There are some, but they are all beyond the realm of affordability." According to the 59-year-old, he has already asked all parties and even the church for help in finding an affordable building plot. "Some have tried, but in the end no one has been able or willing to help. I asked the mayors of several municipalities and members of the provincial government."
The plot should be around 400 square meters in size. There are some, but they are all beyond the realm of affordability.
Herr G.
Hundreds of calls, now going public
He has already made several hundred calls. G. and his family have also asked various social institutions for help. "Unfortunately, they have not yet been able to help us with our specific request."
To finally put an end to this odyssey, Mr G. has now decided to make his case public. "I hope that this might lead to a solution after all," concludes the MS patient with renewed determination.
