“The search for affordable housing is an odyssey”

"Parties and even the church couldn't help"

The problem, however: "The plot should be around 400 square meters. There are some, but they are all beyond the realm of affordability." According to the 59-year-old, he has already asked all parties and even the church for help in finding an affordable building plot. "Some have tried, but in the end no one has been able or willing to help. I asked the mayors of several municipalities and members of the provincial government."