Test hit from Kiel
The superstars are coming to Graz again!
This training camp has already become a tradition! For the sixth time in a row, the German record champions THW Kiel are setting up their preparation camp in Styria. In their luggage: the superstars of the handball scene! Andreas Wolff, currently still in action with Germany at the Olympic Games, will also be there.
Handball fans can already tie their napkins around their necks: They are in for a treat when Kiel fine-tunes for the new season from August 17 to 23 at the Graz Sportpark. The Überdrüber team is coming with all its stars: Austria's national team captain Niko Bilyk is on board, as are new signings Emil Wernsdorf Madsen, Lukas Zerbe and Bence Imre. And, of course, Andreas Wolff, currently considered by many to be the best handball goalkeeper in the world.
Didi Peißl, regional coordinator at the Styrian association, is visibly proud of the new Kiel camp: "In Germany there is never a public training session with Kiel, but here we do. On August 19, you can watch the stars at the Sportpark, and afterwards there will also be opportunities for autographs as part of the meet and greet." One treat follows the next. Because two days later, a test match that Handball Steiermark has never seen before is on the program: THW Kiel clashes with RK Zagreb in the Sportpark. A duel between two record champions! More is not possible.
There will also be a premiere as part of this year's training camp for the world club: for the first time, Kiel is organizing a three-day camp for children aged 10 to 14 in cooperation with the Styrian association. "Kiel has its own agency that organizes around 150 camps for kids throughout Europe every year. Two of the club's top coaches will be working with the youngsters in Graz," explains Peißl, who will not only be welcoming the Kiel stars. Marc Weinstock, chairman of the supervisory board of the four-time Champions League winners, is also traveling to Graz to get a first-hand impression.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.