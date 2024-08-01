Vorteilswelt
The "90s Super Show"

Culture Beat, Loona, Rednex & Co. heat up Vienna

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 16:00

Anyone in the mood for nostalgia, dancing and flashy outfits should head to the Kaiserwiese this weekend, on 3 August to be precise ... The "Krone" has all the information about this super event! 

comment0 Kommentare

Whether it's Loona's "Bailando" or the world-famous hit "Cotton Eye Joe" by Rednex - songs like these immediately give most readers an earworm and legs that tap to the beat. 

Loona will open the show on Saturday. (Bild: BrauerPhotos / O.Walterscheid)
Loona will open the show on Saturday.
Even though the 90s were several decades ago, the music - and some of the performers - from that era have survived and still have enormous appeal today. Denis Pfannmüller, Managing Director of event organizer media.one, also recognizes this: "We are delighted that, after a few stops in Germany, we will finally be able to spread pure nostalgia and party mood in Vienna on Saturday. Fans of the nineties can expect colorful stage outfits and lots of emotions - hopefully in the best summer weather," he says happily. The show on Saturday, August 3 will be hosted by VIVA star Mola Adebisi. 

The Swedish band Rednex became world-famous with their hit "Cotton Eye Joe". (Bild: BrauerPhotos / O.Walterscheid)
The Swedish band Rednex became world-famous with their hit "Cotton Eye Joe".
And Loona, Captain Jack, Captain Hollywood Project, Rednex, Masterboy & Beatrix Delgado, Aquagen, East17, Culture Beat and Fun Factory are set to provide the aforementioned party atmosphere at Vienna's Kaiserwiesen from 15:00.

If you've got a taste for it, remaining tickets are available at https://shorturl.at/c6xMa...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maria Eberhöfer
