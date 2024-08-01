Culture Beat, Loona, Rednex & Co. heat up Vienna

Even though the 90s were several decades ago, the music - and some of the performers - from that era have survived and still have enormous appeal today. Denis Pfannmüller, Managing Director of event organizer media.one, also recognizes this: "We are delighted that, after a few stops in Germany, we will finally be able to spread pure nostalgia and party mood in Vienna on Saturday. Fans of the nineties can expect colorful stage outfits and lots of emotions - hopefully in the best summer weather," he says happily. The show on Saturday, August 3 will be hosted by VIVA star Mola Adebisi.