Several operations

Croatia: Fire breaks out in Biokovo Nature Park

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 11:37

In Croatia, the fire departments are currently fighting on several fronts. For example, a fire has broken out in the Biokovo Nature Park. A resident's negligence is probably responsible.

comment0 Kommentare

The fire is in the mountains above the villages of Podgora and Tucepi. According to the local authorities, 400 hectares of vegetation burned down. The 1500 meter high mountains reach close to the coast. The area is popular for hiking and tours.

The situation around Podgora and Tucepi was at its most critical on Thursday night. In one part of the village, the flames reached up to 20 meters to the first houses. More than 300 firefighters prevented them from burning down. In the morning, the situation was described as largely under control.

A forest fire in Croatia
A forest fire in Croatia
(Bild: Associated Press)

Forest and bush fires
Another fire is keeping the fire departments busy in Vrsine, 30 kilometers west of Split. In an inaccessible mountain area, around 500 hectares of forest, bushes and meadows were engulfed by flames. Around 60 firefighters were and are working there. Forest and bush fires are common in Croatia in summer.

Dead in North Macedonia
Fires are also currently breaking out in other regions of south-eastern Europe (see video above). In the past few days, a forest fire on the second largest Greek island of Euboea and fires in the mountains of North Macedonia have been reported.

In North Macedonia, a man died of smoke inhalation - he could not be rescued from his burning house in time. According to the emergency services, some residents of another village had to be persuaded with great difficulty to leave their burning homes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.



