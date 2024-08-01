Several operations
Croatia: Fire breaks out in Biokovo Nature Park
In Croatia, the fire departments are currently fighting on several fronts. For example, a fire has broken out in the Biokovo Nature Park. A resident's negligence is probably responsible.
The fire is in the mountains above the villages of Podgora and Tucepi. According to the local authorities, 400 hectares of vegetation burned down. The 1500 meter high mountains reach close to the coast. The area is popular for hiking and tours.
The situation around Podgora and Tucepi was at its most critical on Thursday night. In one part of the village, the flames reached up to 20 meters to the first houses. More than 300 firefighters prevented them from burning down. In the morning, the situation was described as largely under control.
Forest and bush fires
Another fire is keeping the fire departments busy in Vrsine, 30 kilometers west of Split. In an inaccessible mountain area, around 500 hectares of forest, bushes and meadows were engulfed by flames. Around 60 firefighters were and are working there. Forest and bush fires are common in Croatia in summer.
Dead in North Macedonia
Fires are also currently breaking out in other regions of south-eastern Europe (see video above). In the past few days, a forest fire on the second largest Greek island of Euboea and fires in the mountains of North Macedonia have been reported.
In North Macedonia, a man died of smoke inhalation - he could not be rescued from his burning house in time. According to the emergency services, some residents of another village had to be persuaded with great difficulty to leave their burning homes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.