Unemployment rose to 6.4 percent in July

"As the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs, we have developed the Skilled Labor Barometer together with the AMS, which can be accessed online. The new quarterly data (...) with 51 bottleneck occupations across Austria show that there is still a great need for well-trained skilled workers. We are currently seeing a particularly high demand for skilled workers in the electrical installation sector, for example, with over 3,300 vacancies," said Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher (ÖVP) in a press release.