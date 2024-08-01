Vorteilswelt
Tragic fate

“We miss our mom every single day”

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 11:00

Two daughters are struggling to cope with fate. They need help. For this reason, Volkshilfe has launched a fundraising campaign. How you can help ...

The hard fate of two young half-sisters from Pinkafeld triggered a wave of willingness to help. Their mother was reportedly torn from life at the age of just 42. The woman had suffered a brain haemorrhage and fell into a coma, from which she never woke up in June. A world collapsed for her daughters, 15 and 19.

Girls have to run the household
"We miss our mom every day," they say with heavy hearts. The two are almost on their own, they have to run the household themselves. The only remaining parent, the 15-year-old's "dad", stands by the siblings during this difficult time.

Bank account blocked
As their mother's bank account was blocked after her death, the daughters did not even have any money. Friends of the deceased stepped in and helped out. On the initiative of a councillor from the municipality's social committee, Volkshilfe got involved. In a short time, 9542.91 euros were collected.

Donation account

Volkshilfe Burgenland

Keyword "Mama"

IBAN AT04 5100 0910 1310 0610

First donation check
President Verena Dunst handed over the donation check to the siblings: "Thanks to all the helpers!" The collection continues. The 15-year-old will be attending the Ortwein School in Graz from September. The older one wants to study. She currently works in Vienna and commutes by bus every day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
