Four major fires kept firefighters busy

60 animals saved from the flames

Shortly before three o'clock in the morning, the next alarm was raised in the Mühlviertel: the emergency services were called to a large fire on a farm in Sankt Thomas am Blasenstein. More than 200 firefighters from 22 different fire departments tried to get the flames under control. The farm was completely destroyed and the extinguishing work proved to be difficult. Fire departments with tankers from all over the district and farmers with slurry barrels transported extinguishing water to the scene.