Following the targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh Wednesday morning in the Iranian capital Tehran, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants a direct attack on Israel.
Khamenei has issued an order to this effect, reported the New York Times, citing three Iranian officials informed of the order, including two members of Iran's elite armed forces, the Revolutionary Guards.
The report did not specify the timing or scope of a possible Iranian retaliatory attack. Khamenei reportedly issued the order at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday morning.
The Iranian leadership had already reacted indignantly beforehand. Revenge was Iran's duty as Haniyeh had been killed on Iranian soil, Khamenei said. "There will be a harsh punishment." Khamenei went on to say that the whole country was mourning the loss of a brave and holy warrior.
President Pezeshkian threatened that Iran would ensure that "the terrorist occupiers regretted their cowardly act". Iran and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas blamed Israel for the attack, while Hamas spoke of a "serious escalation".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned against revenge after the deadly attacks on Haniyeh and the Hezbollah commander Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr on Tuesday evening in a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
"A high price will be paid for any aggression against Israel, no matter from which side," Netanyahu said in a TV address on Wednesday evening. "Citizens of Israel, there are difficult days ahead. Since the attack in Beirut, there have been threats from all directions," he said, referring to the announcements by Iran and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah that they would retaliate.
"We are prepared for any scenario and will stand united and resolute against any threat," said Netanyahu. In recent days, Israel has dealt devastating blows to Iran's proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah.
In view of a possible escalation of the war in the Middle East, the UN Security Council met in New York for an emergency session requested by Iran and supported by China, Russia and Algeria. In the end, the Security Council urgently called for de-escalation.
The deputy head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, declared in Tehran on Wednesday that neither Hamas nor Iran wanted a war in the entire region. However, there was a crime that had to be punished.
Iran also blamed Israel's most important ally, the USA, for Haniyeh's death. "The USA is also responsible for this brutal act of terrorism," it said in a statement from the Foreign Ministry. Washington has always supported the Israeli government and has always endorsed its crimes. The USA was "concerned" about a possible escalation in the Middle East.
Egypt and Qatar, which are both mediating in the Gaza war together with the USA and are trying to achieve a ceasefire, strongly condemned the killing of Haniyeh. Following the fatal attack on Haniyeh, the European Union called on all parties to the conflict to exercise the "greatest possible restraint" and avoid further escalation.
