"If we add a bit more quality and the squad is big enough," Austria captain Matthias Maak said in the "Krone" talk at the beginning of July. A lot has happened since then: Maak had to undergo surgery following a torn meniscus - suffered in the Cup win in Wals-Grünau - and will miss the Lustenau team for several months. And Austria have brought in some reinforcements ahead of the league opener at home to Lafnitz on Saturday (14.30).