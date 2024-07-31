China’s ambassador summoned over cyber attack

Maximilian Kall, spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior, explained that the attackers had used so-called obfuscation networks. According to the findings of the security authorities, the attackers had compromised the end devices of private individuals and companies in order to use them for their cyberattack on the Federal Office. One network area of the Federal Office was affected. The network was rebuilt in accordance with the recommendations of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). It is considered certain that the hackers were successfully excluded from the BKG's networks.