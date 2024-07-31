In Kukmirn
PuchasPlus: “A place for peace and enjoyment”
The hotel Das PuchasPLUS was officially opened in Kukmirn. 50 rooms for a total of 100 guests are available. The flagship project is intended to provide new impetus for the entire region.
The new 4-star hotel is designed to offer guests the highest level of accommodation and wellness comfort. It was built on the site of the former distillery and wellness hotel Lagler. "Here, guests will find a very special place for sustainable enjoyment, relaxation, well-being and, above all, peace and quiet," says hotelier Josef Puchas, explaining the hotel's philosophy.
From wellness to wine
An indoor and outdoor wellness oasis, the hotel's own wine tavern, a fine distillery, a show distillery, a South Burgenland gourmet market and a wine shop ensure relaxation and recuperation from everyday life. The nature hotel, which is aimed exclusively at guests aged 14 and over, is nestled between orchards, picturesque vineyards, natural mixed forests and lush meadows.
Nature writ large
"The PuchasPLUS blends in perfectly with its surroundings as a pleasure hotel for adults," explains Puchas. Kukmirn is known as the largest fruit community in Burgenland and nature is a top priority here. The hotelier also sees an advantage in the transport links: The new S7 expressway is only seven minutes away and a bus from the Burgenland public transport company runs here eight times a day from Graz.
40 jobs created
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) spoke of a "beacon project with an impulse effect" at the opening. Around 40 regional jobs would be created or secured by the hotel. "The location will be significantly upgraded by the new buildings and extensions, and the added value will remain in the region," explained Doskozil. The state would therefore provide targeted support for such projects and investments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
