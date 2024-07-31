Rangnick himself is in demand in Ukraine

",... so that no one slips through the cracks"

Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl made it into the European Championship squad this year from the first prospects course in November 2022. "Now it's all about inviting the right players every year so that no one slips through," explained Rangnick, who also met with the sporting directors of the Bundesliga and second division clubs as well as the academies at a meeting in Lower Austria. Rangnick: "It is important to me that an exchange of ideas takes place and that we build a relationship of trust." The most important work in player development is done in the clubs, the academies and the regional association training centers (LAZ).