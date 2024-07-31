Vorteilswelt
Trip to Kiev

Rangnick himself is in demand in Ukraine

31.07.2024 14:11

Ralf Rangnick himself is in demand in Ukraine. Austria's team boss will travel to Kiev on August 2 to hold a coaching seminar.

comment0 Kommentare

At the invitation of the Ukrainian association, Rangnick will "share his more than 30 years of experience with Ukrainian coaches", according to an ÖFB statement. The team manager will be accompanied by match analyst Stefan Oesen. 

According to the spokesperson, Rangnick received an invitation from the Ukrainian association president, former star striker Andriy Shevchenko, and accepted it despite the security situation. The seminar will take place at the headquarters of the Ukrainian association next to the Kyiv Olympic Stadium, where the 2012 European Championship final was held. After a theoretical lecture, a practical session on the pitch is also planned for the afternoon. A short press conference for local journalists is also scheduled at the small Viktor Bannikov Stadium.

Rangnick has repeatedly shown compassion for the Ukrainian people in the past. Russia launched an invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022. The fighting continues.

Prior to his trip to the war-torn country, Rangnick held his third training course for promising domestic talents. This took place at the Lindabrunn Sports School. According to the ÖFB, Rangnick ended the course prematurely after the third training session on Tuesday in order to give the young players an extra day off - also out of consideration for the upcoming league start.

",... so that no one slips through the cracks"
Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl made it into the European Championship squad this year from the first prospects course in November 2022. "Now it's all about inviting the right players every year so that no one slips through," explained Rangnick, who also met with the sporting directors of the Bundesliga and second division clubs as well as the academies at a meeting in Lower Austria. Rangnick: "It is important to me that an exchange of ideas takes place and that we build a relationship of trust." The most important work in player development is done in the clubs, the academies and the regional association training centers (LAZ).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

