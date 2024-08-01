Vorteilswelt
My favorite tour

On the way to the Roaneralm in East Tyrol by e-bike

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 16:00

Today's e-bike tour for senior citizens takes us from Iselsberg in East Tyrol to the Roaneralm. This tour is suitable for everyone, especially because of the views.

comment0 Kommentare

You start from the paid parking lot above the "Schöne Aussicht" inn in Iselsberg, from where you tackle the Brandweg mountain bike trail. The forest path resembles an asphalt road and is therefore perfect for mountain bikers. Time and again, there are impressive views of the Möll and Drau valleys below.

The sprightly seniors take a short break. (Bild: Silberberger Toni)
The sprightly seniors take a short break.
(Bild: Silberberger Toni)

The ascent to the Roaneralm leads mostly through shady woodland, which is easy to cycle even on hot summer days. The route to the Alm leads straight on through the high forest, past the Winklerner Hütte junction (already in Carinthia) to the Roaner Alm.

The landlady of the hut attaches great importance to nice decoration. (Bild: Toni Silberberger)
The landlady of the hut attaches great importance to nice decoration.
(Bild: Toni Silberberger)

The well-kept alpine hut, which is run by former farmer Viktoria Suntinger and her partner Josef, has a very good reputation in East Tyrol. The menu mainly features local specialties. "From time to time, however, we also take a culinary look beyond the region's borders," says Viktoria. You can enjoy the sun and the panorama on the terrace or at the rustic tables in the middle of the meadow. Musicians also make regular guest appearances there, creating a great atmosphere.

  • Starting point: Schöne Aussicht/Iselsberg-Stronach parking lot; subject to charge
  • Distance: there and back 14 km
  • Elevation gain: 610 meters up and 610 meters down
  • Requirements: a little fitness, helmet, gloves, knee protection, first-aid kit, water bottle - a tour for everyone (and ideal for sprightly seniors)
  • Refreshment stops: Schöne Aussicht, 04852/67490; Winklerner Hütte, 0664/5313113; Roaneralm, 0664/7952 638

You can also enjoy a magnificent view of the Schober group and the Dolomites from the Roaneralm at 1900 meters above sea level. There is even a refreshing shower for sweaty mountain bikers. An absolutely wonderful tip for all East Tyrol fans and especially for sprightly senior citizens.

Toni Silberberger
Toni Silberberger
