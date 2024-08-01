On the way to the Roaneralm in East Tyrol by e-bike

The well-kept alpine hut, which is run by former farmer Viktoria Suntinger and her partner Josef, has a very good reputation in East Tyrol. The menu mainly features local specialties. "From time to time, however, we also take a culinary look beyond the region's borders," says Viktoria. You can enjoy the sun and the panorama on the terrace or at the rustic tables in the middle of the meadow. Musicians also make regular guest appearances there, creating a great atmosphere.