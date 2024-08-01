My favorite tour
On the way to the Roaneralm in East Tyrol by e-bike
Today's e-bike tour for senior citizens takes us from Iselsberg in East Tyrol to the Roaneralm. This tour is suitable for everyone, especially because of the views.
You start from the paid parking lot above the "Schöne Aussicht" inn in Iselsberg, from where you tackle the Brandweg mountain bike trail. The forest path resembles an asphalt road and is therefore perfect for mountain bikers. Time and again, there are impressive views of the Möll and Drau valleys below.
The ascent to the Roaneralm leads mostly through shady woodland, which is easy to cycle even on hot summer days. The route to the Alm leads straight on through the high forest, past the Winklerner Hütte junction (already in Carinthia) to the Roaner Alm.
The well-kept alpine hut, which is run by former farmer Viktoria Suntinger and her partner Josef, has a very good reputation in East Tyrol. The menu mainly features local specialties. "From time to time, however, we also take a culinary look beyond the region's borders," says Viktoria. You can enjoy the sun and the panorama on the terrace or at the rustic tables in the middle of the meadow. Musicians also make regular guest appearances there, creating a great atmosphere.
- Starting point: Schöne Aussicht/Iselsberg-Stronach parking lot; subject to charge
- Distance: there and back 14 km
- Elevation gain: 610 meters up and 610 meters down
- Requirements: a little fitness, helmet, gloves, knee protection, first-aid kit, water bottle - a tour for everyone (and ideal for sprightly seniors)
- Refreshment stops: Schöne Aussicht, 04852/67490; Winklerner Hütte, 0664/5313113; Roaneralm, 0664/7952 638
You can also enjoy a magnificent view of the Schober group and the Dolomites from the Roaneralm at 1900 meters above sea level. There is even a refreshing shower for sweaty mountain bikers. An absolutely wonderful tip for all East Tyrol fans and especially for sprightly senior citizens.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.