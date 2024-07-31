Vorteilswelt
Controversial boxing competition

FPÖ criticizes: “Men against women at the Olympics!”

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 09:23

A controversial scene at the Paris Olympic opening ceremony featuring several drag queens has already sparked political and social debate as well as legal disputes. Now a political debate has also flared up about the fairness of the competitions. The FPÖ is criticizing the boxing matches in which, according to them, "biological men fight women".

Careful, it's getting complicated: It is - as reported - about two women who were too male for the World Championships last year, but are female enough for the Olympics this year. Imane Khelif from Algeria and Lin Yu Ting from Taiwan are two female boxers who were banned from the World Boxing Championships because they failed the IBA's gender test due to having too much testosterone. The Olympic Committee (IOC), however, did not publish the results of the sex tests and instead merely announced that both were eligible to compete in Paris. "A clear case of distortion of competition", the FPÖ now believes.

"Biological men should be excluded"
"If two men are allowed to compete against women in the ring at the Olympic Games in Paris, this is another low blow for all logic, seriousness and equal opportunities in sport," says Lower Austria's sports councillor Udo Landbauer on the decision of the Olympic Committee (IOC). The fact that biological men are excluded from women's sport is absolutely justified.

"Especially as there is a physical imbalance in boxing, as a man has far greater punching power," Landbauer shakes his head. What's more, the risk of injury is higher for women. "Where is the outcry from the left?" Landbauer wonders and concludes: "That's just crazy and ridiculous. There are two genders and that's the way it is!"

