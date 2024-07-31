FPÖ criticizes: “Men against women at the Olympics!”

Careful, it's getting complicated: It is - as reported - about two women who were too male for the World Championships last year, but are female enough for the Olympics this year. Imane Khelif from Algeria and Lin Yu Ting from Taiwan are two female boxers who were banned from the World Boxing Championships because they failed the IBA's gender test due to having too much testosterone. The Olympic Committee (IOC), however, did not publish the results of the sex tests and instead merely announced that both were eligible to compete in Paris. "A clear case of distortion of competition", the FPÖ now believes.