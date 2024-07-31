There were almost fatalities
After major fire in Liezen: two men on trial
In desperation, eight people used a hammer to smash their way from their apartment through the wall into the neighboring apartment in Ausseer Straße in Liezen (Styria) at the beginning of March in order to save themselves from certain death by fire. Two Syrians (18, 39) are said to have started the fire and will soon be facing trial in Leoben.
On the same day as the devastating fire, the police arrested two suspected Syrians who were entitled to asylum - the current and former owner of the barbershop on the ground floor. The Leoben public prosecutor's office assumes that the two men are responsible for the fire and also accepted the deaths of people.
They were therefore charged with arson and attempted murder. They remained silent during questioning. Will that change at the court hearing next week, Tuesday and Wednesday?
Flames prevented from spreading
Thanks to the self-sacrificing efforts of the Liezen-Stadt, Weißenbach and Pyhrn fire departments, the flames were prevented from spreading to adjacent buildings. The public prosecutor's office estimates the damage caused at around 800,000 euros. The fact that there were no fatalities is nothing short of a miracle.
Faced with certain death by fire, eight residents of an apartment above the barbershop used a hammer to smash their way through the wall into the adjoining apartment and save their lives.
