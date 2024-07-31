Who will be her running mate?
Harris overtakes Trump in key states
According to insiders, the Democratic front-runner, Kamala Harris, will announce her vice-presidential candidate next week. The choice of her first representative is strategically extremely important. The momentum of the past few days is now also reflected in the polls.
According to insiders, Harris is planning a rally with her as yet unnamed vice-presidential candidate in Philadelphia on Tuesday. This is according to two people familiar with the matter. The choice of venue is fueling speculation that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro could be Harris' running mate.
"There is no confirmed date for when Vice President Harris will announce her running mate," a spokesperson for the Harris campaign said when asked. The Democratic Party has set a deadline of August 7, but insiders expect an earlier decision.
Vice may be decisive
Governors Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are among those in the running. The choice of vice presidential candidate is strategically important in order to appeal to additional groups of voters, secure regional support and demonstrate political expertise.
According to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey, the vice-presidential candidate is just ahead of former President Trump, who is supported by 42% of respondents, with a 43% approval rating. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points.
The poll also found that respondents favored Trump's approach to the economy, immigration and crime. Harris, on the other hand, scored with a better plan for healthcare.
Harris also picks up
According to another poll, Harris is catching up to Trump in key states. According to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll, Harris is eleven percentage points ahead of Trump in Michigan. In Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada, she has a lead of two percentage points each.
Wisconsin is the only one of the seven states where Trump has narrowed his lead over Biden in an earlier poll. In Pennsylvania, however, Trump leads by four points and in North Carolina by two points. In Georgia, both are tied. The online poll was conducted among registered voters from July 24 to 28.
Nomination by online poll
Vice President Kamala Harris is the only candidate for the US Democratic nomination for the presidential election. The party is now preparing the formal nomination, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced. From August 1 to 5, the delegates at the party convention will decide on the candidacy in a virtual vote. According to the DNC, Harris was the only candidate to fulfill the requirements for the nomination.
At a campaign appearance in Atlanta, Georgia, Harris appeared confident. In front of around 10,000 supporters, she said: "The momentum in this race is shifting, and Donald Trump is feeling it." Harris promised a Democratic victory in the battleground US state.
