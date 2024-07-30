Wang celebrated gold – then his racket was demolished

"There's nothing I can do about it now"

With China's team anyway, but Wang is also the top favorite in the singles at these games. Anyone who knows how attached table tennis players are to their racket also knows that the destruction of his racket could be an obstacle. Wang himself, however, was at least slightly more relaxed: "I lost control of my emotions at first. I couldn't understand why the photographers would do something like that. I guess it was unintentional. There's nothing I can do about it now. I think I can play well with my replacement racket."