Tips from an ENT expert
Tense neck as a cause of tinnitus
The annoying noises known as tinnitus, such as buzzing, whistling, hissing or ringing in the ear, can have various causes. Tension in the neck or a dysfunction of the cervical spine can also be behind it. ENT expert gives tips on self-help.
Several important blood vessels that supply the head with oxygen run in the area of the cervical spine. If the nerve plexus in the region of the posterior cranial fossa - where the inner ear is located - is irritated and blood flow is impeded, this can trigger tinnitus or exacerbate existing symptoms.
The causes of this are sometimes muscle tension in the neck or a functional disorder of the cervical spine, e.g. due to blockage, wear and tear, changes in the vertebral joints, bones, cartilage or intervertebral discs. If the intervertebral joints are blocked, they can be loosened again by means of so-called mobilization exercises.
Automobilization exercises can be used to unblock intervertebral joints.
Dr. Herwig Edlinger, HNO-Facharzt
Bild: Dr. Stefan Edlinger, Krone KREATIV
"This ultimately improves the oxygen supply in the posterior cranial fossa and therefore also in the inner ear," explains Dr. Herwig Edlinger, a specialist in ear, nose and throat diseases. In his book "Selbsthilfe bei Tinnitus" (Facultas/maudrich Verlag), the expert describes three particularly useful exercises. These are best performed in front of a mirror for self-monitoring:
Exercise 1: Half circles with a straight head
Stand upright and look forward. Now make seven semicircles with your head for about 15 seconds. Turn your head as far as possible to the right and left in a horizontal direction.
Exercise 2: Half circles with your head bent
Stand upright and bend your head forward as far as you can. If possible, your chin should touch your chest. Now perform seven half circles for approx. 15 seconds. Always keep your chin in contact with your chest and move it as far as possible towards your right and left shoulder.
Exercise 3: Slide forwards and backwards
Stand upright and look forward. Now slide your head and neck forwards and back again as far as you can. Perform this movement seven times for approx. 15 seconds. Important: keep your upper body completely still! To check, hold your hand (open downwards) under your chin.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.