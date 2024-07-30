"Was stupid"
Speeding driver caught twice at 200 km/h in 30 minutes
"What can I say? That was just stupid!" - This was the justification given by a 28-year-old motorcyclist who was caught speeding twice at 200 km/h within 30 minutes on the southern Styrian border road at the weekend. He has lost his "license". His leased Yamaha could not be taken away from him due to the legal situation.
As the police press office announced on Tuesday, officers from the provincial traffic department and colleagues from the Eibiswald police station carried out routine radar measurements on the southern Styrian border road (B69) in St. Oswald ob Eibiswald last Friday. Shortly after 2.15 p.m., the officers measured a motorcyclist driving at 196 km/h - the speed limit is 100 km/h.
First 196 km/h then 208 km/h
But that wasn't all: around half an hour later, the motorcyclist in question came back and hit the radar again at 208 km/h at the same spot. Police officers were able to stop the 28-year-old South Styrian on a Yamaha YZF1000 shortly afterwards as part of a manhunt near Soboth close to the Carinthian border and subject him to a check. The 28-year-old's justification was short and sweet: "What can I say? That was just stupid!"
"The officers were unable to confiscate the motorcycle due to the current legal situation and after consultation with the local district authority because it is a leased vehicle," explained police spokesman Markus Lamb. The police officers did, however, temporarily confiscate the 28-year-old's driver's license and he will be charged.
