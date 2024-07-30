Vorteilswelt
Tyrolean (22) injured

Lost control in a bend: Biker crashes heavily

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 08:11

Fatal motorcycle accident on Monday evening in the Tyrolean lowlands: A 22-year-old biker lost control of his bike in Angath (Kufstein district), crashed and skidded over the edge of the road. The injured man had to be taken to hospital.

The terrible accident happened shortly before 8 pm. The 22-year-old local was riding his motorcycle on the Angerbergstraße (L213) coming from Angath in the direction of Angerberg when he lost control on a right-hand bend.

Skidded across the oncoming lane
"According to his own statements, he got too far to the inside and slid across the oncoming lane as a result," reported the police. The young man crashed onto the embankment and came to rest there along with the motorcycle.

A motorcyclist in front of him noticed the accident in her rear-view mirror and called the emergency services.

Die Polizei

The 22-year-old suffered serious injuries. "A female motorcyclist driving in front of him noticed the accident in her rear-view mirror and informed the emergency services," the investigators continued.

Rescue to hospital
The injured man was first treated by the emergency services at the scene of the accident and then taken to Kufstein District Hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Folgen Sie uns auf