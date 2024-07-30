Tyrolean (22) injured
Lost control in a bend: Biker crashes heavily
Fatal motorcycle accident on Monday evening in the Tyrolean lowlands: A 22-year-old biker lost control of his bike in Angath (Kufstein district), crashed and skidded over the edge of the road. The injured man had to be taken to hospital.
The terrible accident happened shortly before 8 pm. The 22-year-old local was riding his motorcycle on the Angerbergstraße (L213) coming from Angath in the direction of Angerberg when he lost control on a right-hand bend.
Skidded across the oncoming lane
"According to his own statements, he got too far to the inside and slid across the oncoming lane as a result," reported the police. The young man crashed onto the embankment and came to rest there along with the motorcycle.
A motorcyclist in front of him noticed the accident in her rear-view mirror and called the emergency services.
Die Polizei
The 22-year-old suffered serious injuries. "A female motorcyclist driving in front of him noticed the accident in her rear-view mirror and informed the emergency services," the investigators continued.
Rescue to hospital
The injured man was first treated by the emergency services at the scene of the accident and then taken to Kufstein District Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.