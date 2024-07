Kimmel will not host the next Oscar Gala

Gala on March 2, 2025

The 97th Oscars Gala is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. This year it was the second Sunday in March, the next show will take place a week earlier. In 2020, the Oscar trophies were handed out at the beginning of February; in 2021, the awards were postponed to the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nominations for Hollywood's most important film award are to be announced on January 17, 2025.