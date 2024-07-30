Children stabbed to death
Witness: “Like a scene from a horror movie”
A "scene straight out of a horror movie" took place on Monday in the English port town of Southport. An attacker attacked children of primary school age with a knife during a dance event. Two victims did not survive the bloody attack. The alleged perpetrator is said to be a 17-year-old who is in custody.
"It was horrible, I heard the screams," a witness told the British newspaper The Sun, describing the unbelievable scenes that took place during a "dance and yoga workshop for Taylor Swift fans" at a dance school. The perpetrator is said to have entered the building wearing a black hoodie and stabbed the children without warning.
Two children killed, nine injured
Two did not survive the attack, nine other children and two adults who had tried to protect the children were taken to nearby hospitals with serious stab wounds. According to police chief Serena Kennedy, who described the incident as visibly shaken, six victims are still in a critical condition.
According to British media reports, the helpers who rushed to the scene were also taken aback by the scene. "I saw rescue workers crying as they fought for the children's lives," one witness told The Times.
17-year-old drove to the scene in a cab
A short time later, a 17-year-old was arrested and a knife, presumably the murder weapon, was seized from him. The boy is said to be originally from Wales, but lives in the neighboring town of Banks. He was observed driving to the scene of the crime in a cab.
The suspect is currently being questioned, reported Kennedy. The motive for the crime is still unclear, but a terrorist background is currently being ruled out.
Royals and politicians "shocked and devastated"
The royal family released statements, as did Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other high-ranking politicians. "My wife and I are deeply shocked by this terrible incident. We send all our prayers, sympathy and condolences to the families of those who so tragically lost their lives," wrote King Charles.
"As parents, we can hardly imagine what the families and friends of those who were killed and injured in Southport are going through. We send them our love and thoughts and pray for them," posted Prince William and Princess Kate on X.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked the rescue workers and also expressed his "shock and devastation". His thoughts are with the families and victims.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.