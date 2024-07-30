Showed middle finger
“Moment of rage”: Olympic skater regrets scandal
Jhancarlos Gonzalez competed for Colombia in the Olympic skateboarding competition on Monday and caused a scandal. After feeling disturbed by a TV camera, he showed the middle finger. The 27-year-old has now apologized for his "moment of anger".
"I would like to apologize for my gesture to the people, children and families who saw me," Gonzalez explained on Instagram. A few hours earlier, he had caused a scandal at the skateboarding competition in Paris when he pointed his middle finger directly at the camera. The Colombian felt disturbed by the TV camera and even had to stop his run.
When he finally had to start again, Gonzalez fell and briefly lost control of his emotions. He stuck his middle finger right into the camera and could not be stopped even after the end of his race. Angry and with derogatory hand gestures, he finally left the sporting stage.
A completely botched Olympic adventure
"It was a moment of anger," the Colombian finally regretted the scene. However, he had already pointed out beforehand that the camera was disturbing him. But nothing happened. In the end, the Olympic adventure went badly wrong. Gonzalez ended up in 22nd place in qualifying, which was his last place.
The 27-year-old now wants to try and clear his head. "I just want to spend time with my mother and my dog, I haven't seen them for a long time," said the Colombian. He also announced that he doesn't want to retire from the skateboarding stage just yet.
