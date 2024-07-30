From the technical to the natural

In Gaweinstal, a third possible use is now coming into play for the first time: the planned PV system will be equipped with 8,200 "tracker modules". These can not only follow the path of the sun by rotating and achieve the maximum power yield. They have a special trick: in "vertical mode", almost unrestricted agricultural use is made possible under the panels. As the maximum possible space is freed up between the rows, farmers can also use larger machines in the systems.