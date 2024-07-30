Three uses combined
A model project is causing a sensation: a large drugstore chain will use it to supply 70 of its stores with electricity from the sun and wind - although the "hybrid plant" is still under construction. The research and development work will not only bundle capacities: In addition, the project is also a novelty in the additional use of land _ Technology makes it possible.
Things are getting tight on the electricity highways. Although grid expansion is running at full speed, the electricity customer is footing the bill. A company from St. Pölten has specialized in using existing grid infrastructures in combination. This is particularly profitable for large wind and solar power plants: the lines and substations of a large PV plant have to be dimensioned accordingly for full load on midsummer days.
From the technical to the natural
In Gaweinstal, a third possible use is now coming into play for the first time: the planned PV system will be equipped with 8,200 "tracker modules". These can not only follow the path of the sun by rotating and achieve the maximum power yield. They have a special trick: in "vertical mode", almost unrestricted agricultural use is made possible under the panels. As the maximum possible space is freed up between the rows, farmers can also use larger machines in the systems.
The current use with fixed, inclined brackets was limited to livestock. The larger dimensions and more consistent supply times mean that the customer base is expanding: the drugstore chain "dm" will supply 70 branches with electricity from Gaweinstal.
Together under power: Gießhubl uses "obvious" advantages
Environmental pioneers are also breaking new ground with green electricity in Gießhübl! A renewable energy community is being founded there under the auspices of EVN and the state's environmental agency. Key points of the alliance: Joint determination of tariffs at municipal level, reduced levies and grid charges and much more besides
