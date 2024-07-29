Revealed after the show:
The Olympic flame on the balloon is not real at all
The pictures of the balloon with the Olympic flame went around the world on Friday during the opening ceremony - and thrilled millions of people. But now the organizers have revealed that the fire wasn't real at all.
"We wanted the cauldron to use new technology so as not to produce too many emissions," said Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 organizing committee. "We were very ambitious and wanted to combine something spectacular with environmental responsibility."
It was therefore decided not to have the Olympic flame burning under the balloon, but simply to use LED lights and water mist to make the cauldron look as if it were spouting flames.
The result is deceptively real, even during the day you can't tell the difference - partly because the cauldron is in a fountain and therefore can't be seen up close. At nightfall, Paris lets the balloon rise around thirty meters into the air again anyway
But is this fake flame even allowed, doesn't it go against Olympic tradition? No! Because the real flame is also in Paris, albeit well protected under a glass cover.
"The symbol of a flame is important"
"For the Olympic movement, only the symbol of a flame that does not go out before the end of the Games is important. This flame is the true Olympic flame, in reference to the lighting ceremony in Olympia and the Olympic torch relay through France," an OC spokesperson told the English newspaper "The Telegraph".
But one thing is certain: judoka Teddy Riner and long-distance sprinter Marie-José Pérec did not actually light the ring of fire under the gold balloon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
