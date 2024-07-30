A region is on tenterhooks:
Will the Lower Austrian Provincial Exhibition soon be “on track”?
Ten municipalities along the Waldviertel Railway from Groß Gerungs via Gmünd to Litschau are eagerly awaiting the award of the major event in 2028. The region is optimistic and the governor also emphasized "good conditions" for the thematic focus. The decision is to be made in the fall.
Ten municipalities along the Waldviertel Railway are applying for the Lower Austrian Provincial Exhibition 2028. The application has already been officially handed over to Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, and the people of the Waldviertel are already eagerly awaiting the award, which is due to take place in the fall.
"We are an exciting region that can be showcased," says Gmünd's mayor Helga Rosenmayer with confidence. Her optimism is not only due to the beautiful natural landscape along the railroad line from Litschau via Gmünd to Groß-Gerungs.
"Land of 1000 ponds"
The countryside determines the theme, but would have good opportunities here with water landscapes and sustainable rural life. "The Land of 1000 Ponds offers very good conditions for hosting the event. The documents will be carefully examined," promised Mikl-Leitner.
Important Gmünd Palm House
The Gmünd Palm House is to be renovated and extended by 2028. "This will connect the entire region, starting from the historic old town center of Gmünd," emphasized Rosenmayer. Although the region along the Waldviertel Railway has advantages, it is also hoping for more VOR trains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
