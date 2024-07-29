9 stab wounds: Brutal attempted murder or self-defense?

"Didn't want the situation to escalate"

On the day of the crime, she was "child-free". And she really wanted to go away with him. The still-husband looked after the children (2 and 11). "But then the son called and said that his dad was going to flip out again," explains the 45-year-old. Together with a friend, the three of them made their way to the apartment. Once there, the defendant waited in the car: "I didn't want the situation to escalate because the husband had already attacked me once." He was also afraid of him.