“Grandparental leave” causes a stir

As part of his Austria Plan, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer presented his "grandparental leave" model for the first time. Just two months before the national elections, his party has now dug it up again. A reminder of exactly what it is all about: both grandmas and grandpas who are still working and grandparents who are already retired should be able to take advantage of the model to look after their grandchildren. "Financial support", as the ÖVP puts it, is to be provided in the form of a "grandparent bonus", which is to be paid out "in the same amount as childcare allowance".