Cause of death revealed
What caused Sinéad O’Connor’s death a year ago
One year after the tragic death of Sinéad O'Connor in July 2023, the exact circumstances of her passing have now been revealed.
The Irish Independent reported, citing the Grammy winner's death certificate, that O'Connor died as a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.
According to the death certificate, O'Connor died of an "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma associated with a low-grade lower respiratory tract infection", the newspaper reported.
Natural death
The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was officially pronounced dead on Wednesday, July 24, by her former husband John Reynolds in Lambeth, London.
Julian Morris, the chief coroner for Inner South London, confirmed the singer's death following a post-mortem examination. O'Connor was 56 years old when she was found "unresponsive" in a house in London on July 26, 2023.
The coroner's website originally stated that "no medical cause of death was given". A Scotland Yard spokesperson stated shortly after her death that it was "not being treated as suspicious" and that it was a natural death that did not require further investigation.
The musician left behind three children. Her son Shane died by suicide in 2022 at the age of 17.
Wax figure triggers outrage
A wax figure of Sinéad O'Connor that did not look like the late singer sparked an outcry from fans and family members at the end of last week. The Dublin museum, which had unveiled the figure on Thursday, removed it from its collection on Friday.
The National Wax Museum Plus apologized to Sinéad O'Connor's family and said it would endeavor to create a more accurate representation of the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer.
