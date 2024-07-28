Next bottleneck for holidaymakers: closure at Reschen

Leithen bypass mega-project: costs uncertain

The construction site on the Zirler Berg is expected to cause slow-moving traffic until mid-August. The impact is massive on some days, when the traffic jam stretches as far as Leithen or even further back. Due to the massive traffic load on the Seefeld main road, the state has been planning a large-scale bypass to the south of the hamlet of Leithen for some time. A route has been determined to the extent that talks with landowners can begin.