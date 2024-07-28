Training canceled
Seine not clean enough: now the competitions are in doubt!
The cancellation of the triathletes' first swimming training session at the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday has raised doubts about the planned competitions in the Seine. Because the water quality was not good enough in the opinion of the world federation, the organizers decided to cancel the swimming training sessions. Only the running and cycling training sessions were to take place. The first triathlon competition will take place on Tuesday.
The tests carried out on Saturday did not provide the guarantees required by the triathlon governing body that the water was sufficiently clean to allow swimming, it was said. The reason for this was the rainfall in Paris over the past few days. "Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reaffirm that the health of the athletes is a priority," the Olympic organizers announced.
For a long time, there had been discussions in Paris about whether the quality of the water in the Seine was really good enough for competitions to be held there. In recent years, 1.4 billion euros have been invested in wastewater treatment plants and the sewage system in the greater Paris area in order to improve the water quality. Among other things, this now prevents toilet wastewater from entering the river during heavy rainfall.
During inspections in recent months, however, the water quality left much to be desired. The city justified this with the unusually wet weather and low temperatures. This is because pathogens are broken down more quickly at higher temperatures and lower water levels in the Seine.
Sun gives hope
The weather forecasts with plenty of sunshine over the next few days are currently making the organizers optimistic that the competitions will not have to be postponed. They are confident that the temperatures will fall below the threshold values again by the men's competition on Tuesday. In addition to the triathletes, the open water swimmers will also be competing in the Seine. The rowing regatta course is planned as an alternative for them.
