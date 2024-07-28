Fight against criminals
A night that made Vienna safer
During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the police and the city joined forces to combat crime in the city: They deployed hundreds of officers for a major joint operation against youth crime, ethnic conflicts and the roadrunner scene.
City Hall and the police have joined forces to restore a sense of security to the people of Vienna: In a concerted large-scale operation on Sunday night, they took on pretty much everything that currently worries, frightens and annoys citizens: gang warfare, youth crime, illegal street racing, as well as checks on pubs, event venues and parks.
170 police officers on duty
Police, the city's emergency response team, its emergency measures group and other municipal services, from the city service to the market office, were deployed at several locations throughout the city. A total of 170 police officers, including reinforcements from the federal states, and city employees were deployed across the city at the same time.
The kick-off was a traffic check on the Margaretengürtel. Vehicles and drivers were pulled out of traffic almost every minute. At the same time, special units tackled the roadrunner scene on Heiligenstädter Strasse and Triester Strasse.
Youth crime was the focus of operations in Brigittenau and Favoriten. On Reumannplatz alone, around 90 officers in uniform and civilian clothes were deployed with the support of drones - until at least four o'clock in the morning.
