Olympics in their sights
Drunk Russian betrays himself as a spy
Kirill Gryaznov actually wanted to use the Olympic Games in Paris to cause provocation on behalf of the Russian secret service FSB. He clumsily exposed himself in the process - by talking about his plans while completely intoxicated.
Things have not always gone badly for the Russian. After all, Gryaznov has a degree in law, lives in the vibrant metropolis of Moscow and has made a name for himself as a TV chef, among other things. He also knows how to wow people on talk shows - even if his reputation is not necessarily the best. He is known for scandals, insults and insults below the belt.
However, alcohol was his downfall, as the independent media outlet "The Insider" revealed in an investigation. The beginning of the end was May 7. Gryaznov was supposed to fly to Paris via the Turkish city of Istanbul - and failed. Once he arrived in Turkey, he was denied onward travel due to his enormous alcohol consumption and was blacklisted. He was forced to travel to Bulgaria by car.
The "secret mission"
The next faux pas followed there. Once again, he is said to have drunk far too much and then, euphoric from the hospitality, willingly told strangers about his "secret mission" in the French capital. "People will remember the Olympic Games for a long time to come," he reportedly threatened. He is said to have met skeptical glances extremely awkwardly for a secret service employee. He even held a corresponding ID card under people's noses. Agitated Bulgarians contacted "The Insider" as a result. The platform reveals that a check did indeed reveal that this was a shady guy.
Gryaznov is said to have made no secret of his activities in the past. In 2012, he wrote to a landlady from France: "Everything is fine with me, I'm in Moscow and working for the state." However, according to the analysis, it was only officially known that he was working as a chef at the time.
Now facing up to 30 years in prison
The French authorities did not hesitate for long. On July 19, Gryaznov was arrested on suspicion of espionage and faces up to 30 years in prison. It is reported that documents and identity cards were discovered in his possession which suggest that he is actually working with the Russian secret services.
What exactly the Russian wanted to pull off in Paris has not yet been made public. It is merely said that it was a "large-scale operation" that would have had "serious consequences for the three weeks of the Olympics". According to "The Insider", the fact that the French intelligence services reacted so quickly and with such severity indicates a serious threat. We will probably know more about this soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
