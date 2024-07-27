Favoriten too unsafe: Will the first business close down?

About three weeks earlier, his electric mountain bike (purchase price: 9500 euros) was stolen from outside his company in broad daylight. It was properly chained to the bike trailer of his car. "I kept an eye on it all the time. But when I had to serve a customer and was distracted, it was suddenly gone," says the 58-year-old, who took over the business near Laxenburger Straße from his father. His planned vacation cycle tour from Villach to Udine fell through as a result.