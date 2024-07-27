Vorteilswelt
Company boss attacked

Favoriten too unsafe: Will the first business close down?

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 06:30

With its violent and criminal escapades, Favoriten is not getting any peace and quiet. One company boss has now experienced this first-hand on several occasions and is thinking about closing his traditional business. For security reasons: "I no longer feel comfortable here." 

Gang wars, stabbings, street fights: Despite a high police presence (at least during the day) and a weapons ban zone, large parts of Favoriten remain a hot spot.

This can end badly for the district's economy. Eiszar Tichy has already had second thoughts, customers are unsettled - we reported. Now the boss of a traditional workshop (8 employees, in the 10th district for 50 years) is thinking about closing down: "I no longer feel comfortable and safe here."

Also a focal point: Reumannplatz (Bild: APA/FLORIAN WIESER)
Also a focal point: Reumannplatz
(Bild: APA/FLORIAN WIESER)

This change of heart was triggered by two personal incidents. After a barbecue with friends on Wednesday evening, the businessman was attacked on Keplerplatz, practically under the windows of the district council office, surrounded by perpetrators, wallet gone. "There were several boys and girls, around 20 years old, probably Syrians or Afghans," says the two-metre man, who prefers to keep his name anonymous.

The no-weapons zone is relatively large. (Bild: TOBIAS STEINMAURER / APA / picturedesk.com)
The no-weapons zone is relatively large.
(Bild: TOBIAS STEINMAURER / APA / picturedesk.com)

The perpetrators had surrounded him, then the wallet with a considerable amount of cash was gone. The youths fled into the dark night. Luckily for him, a sharp blade was not involved this time.

During the day, Keplerplatz is monitored by a police bus with video cameras, but from 10 p.m. onwards, the Viennese are probably rather defenceless against the criminals.

Bezirksrat Günter Kasal

About three weeks earlier, his electric mountain bike (purchase price: 9500 euros) was stolen from outside his company in broad daylight. It was properly chained to the bike trailer of his car. "I kept an eye on it all the time. But when I had to serve a customer and was distracted, it was suddenly gone," says the 58-year-old, who took over the business near Laxenburger Straße from his father. His planned vacation cycle tour from Villach to Udine fell through as a result.

Günter Kasal, a district councillor in Favoriten, rages: "What good is a weapons ban zone if groups of foreigners with no cultural background are robbing citizens in the parks? Vienna needs unconditional deportations from the first offense," says the former Freedom Party member.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Schönherr
