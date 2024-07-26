Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Neusiedl before Rapid hit

“We could have sold 10,000 tickets”

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 16:02

A jubilant mood in Neusiedl despite a lot of sweat and hard work! On Sunday, the Austrian record champions Rapid will visit the lakeside town. The "Krone" took a look around before the cup tie against Rapid.

comment0 Kommentare

A day of celebration! Neusiedl's sporting director Günter Gabriel enthuses during the "Krone"'s local inspection: "We could easily have sold 10,000 tickets."

In the end it was 3,000, more spectators are not permitted by the authorities. But the city on the lake, with a population of around 8,500, will be bursting at the seams for the cup tie against Rapid. Since the draw for the first round, every effort has been made to roll out the green and white carpet for the Austrian record champions on Sunday and to do justice to the stage (ORF live match, 18:30).

There is a lot going on in Neusiedl. A jewel box awaits Rapid. (Bild: Steiger)
There is a lot going on in Neusiedl. A jewel box awaits Rapid.
(Bild: Steiger)
At the moment, the facility still resembles a construction site. But everything will shine by Sunday. (Bild: Steiger)
At the moment, the facility still resembles a construction site. But everything will shine by Sunday.
(Bild: Steiger)

"Work has been going on for almost a week. A big thank you to the helpers." Countless of them are working around the clock, and there will be 100 volunteers on match day. At the moment, however, everything still looks more like a building site. Cooling units, taps, tables, benches, barriers. But a lot of new things are being built. Such as a large VIP tent, which will be set up especially for tomorrow's match.

The drinks contingent has been increased tenfold. (Bild: Steiger)
The drinks contingent has been increased tenfold.
(Bild: Steiger)

In hot temperatures, of course, the supply of cold drinks must not be neglected. The Ostliga club has increased its contingent tenfold (!) compared to the normal everyday league. 
Green and white "village"
You want to be prepared for Rapid. And without further ado, they set up their own "village" for the guests. Three food trucks and umpteen umbrella bars were set up to ensure that guests were well fed and that everything ran smoothly, while a DJ provided the background music for the party. Everything especially for Burgstaller and Co. "The fans should feel comfortable," says Gabriel. He also has a friendly message for the Hütteldorfer.

Zitat Icon

95 percent of all New Settlers are Green and White at heart. That's why we all want to celebrate a big party together.

Neusiedls Sportlicher Leiter Günter Gabriel zum Cup-Schlager.

"95 percent of all new settlers are green and white at heart." Of which around 1000 are expected. Incidentally, the NSC received "neighborly help" from a technology company from Tyrol to modernize the scoreboard. "You can see the effort that goes into an event like this," says chairman Peter Eigl.

A new scoreboard was delivered from Tyrol. (Bild: Steiger)
A new scoreboard was delivered from Tyrol.
(Bild: Steiger)

At the entrance (and during the match), 60 security guards and stewards will ensure the safety of everyone involved. The sports ground will open its gates at 4 p.m., by which time everything will be finalized and set up. "We all want to celebrate a big party together," says Gabriel, hoping for a great atmosphere.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Steiger
Thomas Steiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf