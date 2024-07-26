Neusiedl before Rapid hit
“We could have sold 10,000 tickets”
A jubilant mood in Neusiedl despite a lot of sweat and hard work! On Sunday, the Austrian record champions Rapid will visit the lakeside town. The "Krone" took a look around before the cup tie against Rapid.
A day of celebration! Neusiedl's sporting director Günter Gabriel enthuses during the "Krone"'s local inspection: "We could easily have sold 10,000 tickets."
In the end it was 3,000, more spectators are not permitted by the authorities. But the city on the lake, with a population of around 8,500, will be bursting at the seams for the cup tie against Rapid. Since the draw for the first round, every effort has been made to roll out the green and white carpet for the Austrian record champions on Sunday and to do justice to the stage (ORF live match, 18:30).
"Work has been going on for almost a week. A big thank you to the helpers." Countless of them are working around the clock, and there will be 100 volunteers on match day. At the moment, however, everything still looks more like a building site. Cooling units, taps, tables, benches, barriers. But a lot of new things are being built. Such as a large VIP tent, which will be set up especially for tomorrow's match.
In hot temperatures, of course, the supply of cold drinks must not be neglected. The Ostliga club has increased its contingent tenfold (!) compared to the normal everyday league.
Green and white "village"
You want to be prepared for Rapid. And without further ado, they set up their own "village" for the guests. Three food trucks and umpteen umbrella bars were set up to ensure that guests were well fed and that everything ran smoothly, while a DJ provided the background music for the party. Everything especially for Burgstaller and Co. "The fans should feel comfortable," says Gabriel. He also has a friendly message for the Hütteldorfer.
95 percent of all New Settlers are Green and White at heart. That's why we all want to celebrate a big party together.
Neusiedls Sportlicher Leiter Günter Gabriel zum Cup-Schlager.
"95 percent of all new settlers are green and white at heart." Of which around 1000 are expected. Incidentally, the NSC received "neighborly help" from a technology company from Tyrol to modernize the scoreboard. "You can see the effort that goes into an event like this," says chairman Peter Eigl.
At the entrance (and during the match), 60 security guards and stewards will ensure the safety of everyone involved. The sports ground will open its gates at 4 p.m., by which time everything will be finalized and set up. "We all want to celebrate a big party together," says Gabriel, hoping for a great atmosphere.
