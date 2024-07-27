Genitals severed
Male cat mutilated: Reader makes perpetrator an offer
The case was shocking: almost two weeks ago, a tomcat was reportedly cruelly mutilated in St. Pantaleon. The poor animal could only be saved by an emergency operation. Because the investigators are still groping in the dark, animal lover Doris S. is offering a private reward.
A couple who had been feeding the stray dog called "Burli" for some time found the injured four-legged friend almost two weeks ago in the village of Loidersdorf and took him to the vet. The vet discovered that the animal's penis and testicles had been cut off, presumably with scissors.
The cat survived thanks to emergency surgery. However, it is still unclear who inflicted such terrible damage on the four-legged friend. "There is no culprit yet, the investigation is ongoing," the police say.
"Prove your courage"
This prompted Doris S., an animal lover from Vienna, to contact the "Krone" again. She had privately offered a prize of 4000 euros for information leading to the "capture of the perpetrator".
Now S. is addressing the alleged animal abuser directly: "At least show courage now and take responsibility! Despite the despicable act you have committed, you deserve respect if you turn yourself in now. In this case, I can promise you that I will pay for your treatment costs up to the amount of 4000 euros."
At least show courage now and take responsibility for your actions by turning yourself in to the police!
Doris S., eine Tierfreundin aus Wien, die privat eine Prämie auslobt
Bild: zVg
The animal lover is therefore offering to pay out of her own pocket either for information or for therapy costs.
"Burli" on the road to recovery
The animal welfare organization Pfotenhilfe had also offered a reward of 1000 euros for tips, but they have not yet received any tips on a possible perpetrator.
"Burli" himself is on the road to recovery. "He is eating well and has thankfully made a good recovery," said the couple who took over the care.
