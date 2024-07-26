Video led to perpetrators
Out of revenge: 19-year-old wanted to cut off head
After two more suspects (19 and 34 years old) were arrested in Vienna in connection with the violent orgies in Anton-Kummerer-Park and at the train station in Meidling, further details about the course of events are now known.
It all started on the night of July 6 in Anton-Kummerer-Park in Brigittenau. Young men from Syria and Chechnya had gathered there at around 9.45 p.m. and attacked each other with wooden batons, pepper sprays, knives and firearms, injuring three people.
One of them was an acquaintance of the 19-year-old, who was wounded in the chest area. The 19-year-old himself was probably hit on the thumb by a projectile that ricocheted off the asphalt and was fired by a Chechen with a firearm.
Knife drawn in the pub
In order to take revenge, the 19-year-old and the 34-year-old allegedly ran into a pub on Leipziger Platz immediately after the shooting, where several Chechens were staying at the time. The 19-year-old pulled out a knife and is said to have shouted that he would now cut off someone's head in the name of Allah. He then allegedly attacked a Chechen who fell to the ground during the assault. However, he is said not to have succeeded in stabbing the man.
Surveillance camera in the pub
The two Syrians were tracked down thanks to images from the CCTV camera in the pub. They were tracked down by the Vienna State Criminal Police Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office.
The following night there was another brawl between the opposing groups in Brigittenau, and the night after that four men were stabbed or beaten and seriously injured at Meidling station.
Pre-trial detention extended
Both suspects were remanded in custody on Friday. According to court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn, there is a risk that they will commit the crime and flee. A 29-year-old Chechen man has already been in custody for almost two weeks in connection with the shooting in Anton Kummerer Park. This has been extended by a further four weeks until August 22. He is said to have brought several compatriots to the scene of the crime in his BMW.
