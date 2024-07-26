Out of revenge: 19-year-old wanted to cut off head

Knife drawn in the pub

In order to take revenge, the 19-year-old and the 34-year-old allegedly ran into a pub on Leipziger Platz immediately after the shooting, where several Chechens were staying at the time. The 19-year-old pulled out a knife and is said to have shouted that he would now cut off someone's head in the name of Allah. He then allegedly attacked a Chechen who fell to the ground during the assault. However, he is said not to have succeeded in stabbing the man.