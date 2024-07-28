Vorteilswelt
Münchener Freiheit:

“My colleagues don’t want to feed the pigeons yet”

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 19:00

The band Münchener Freiheit are coming to the "Krone" festival. Singer Tim Wilhelm reveals whether the wild times are over, what connects him to Linz and why he's not on the tour bus with the others.

"Krone": Münchener Freiheit celebrated their 40th stage anniversary in 2020. How can the band be so fit on stage?

Tim Wilhelm: It's nice when you can live your dreams. Experiencing concerts like this is a gift. And if the good Lord gives you health, anything is possible. You have to have faith in a positive future. Keep humility, burn for peace, freedom and friendship: We are not a political band, but a few messages are allowed.

At 46, you are the youngest member of the band. Some of the others are 20 years older. How does that work?

We overlook the age difference. I've known the band since the mid-90s. I worked with them long before I appeared as their lead singer. Music connects us, and we're all passionate about the same thing.

What about wives or partners? When you're on the road so often, the trust must be enormous. Or are your wild times long gone?

You'll have to find out for yourself (laughs). Only two of us are married. But trust is important, of course.

You're on the road a lot at the moment. With the tour bus?

I always drive my camper van because my dog Seppi is with me and the idea of freedom is important to me. In my own camper, I can sometimes have a splash more and only continue my journey the next day. The others are usually on the road in the tour bus. Sometimes there's a bit of smoking. And I don't want to strain my voice, as I'm also on the road in musical productions. A footballer doesn't go skiing just before a tournament starts.

The band celebrated its 40th anniversary on stage in 2020.
If you think the band has gone quiet, you'd be very wrong: new albums, new singles. But when you hear Münchener Freiheit, you think of just one hit. Will you be judged by this hit "Ohne Dich" for the rest of your life?

There are many titles that you know. Even the newer songs, but the old hits are of course always there. All five of us in the band have the right to veto what we want to do and what we don't want to do. That's why everyone goes on stage happy. Sometimes we smoke in the rehearsal room or have a cold drink. I'm not made of sugar, I should be able to put up with that.

What is the attraction after 40 years in the limelight?

The biggest motivation is to make people happy, the sparkle in their eyes. The tingle is still there when I perform live.

Have you already played in Linz? Do you get to see a bit of it?

Several times, I've also fallen in love with Linz and camped at Lake Pichling.

What will we get to hear from you at the "Krone" festival?

It should be a surprise, but it's a matter of honor that the big hits will be there.

Don't you have an expiration date?

My colleagues don't want to feed the pigeons yet. Our lives are unimaginable without gigs. What else are we supposed to do? Sit around at home? Certainly not!

Vera Lischka
Vera Lischka
