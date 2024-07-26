Murder hunt in Carinthia
Crime novelist unmasked sooner than expected
"Paradise used to be more beautiful" was recently published under the pseudonym Simon Ammer - now it is clear who is behind it.
He never thought he would be unmasked so quickly. Not the culprit in the crime novel - but the author himself. "I had hoped that I would be able to keep the pseudonym for several parts of the crime series," admits Daniel Wisser in the Krone interview. The multi-award-winning author has now also become a crime novelist under the name Simon Ammer. As a "second mainstay" in his career, as Wisser explains.
Star chef stabbed to death at Hotel Paradies
In Millstatt in Carinthia, however, people quickly suspected that the regular guest could be behind the book "Paradise used to be more beautiful". This is exactly where he set his first case - and his paradise is a hotel that is no longer so paradisiacal when a prominent celebrity chef is found stabbed to death in a room. "I wanted to write a crime novel like the ones I like to read. Like Agatha Christie's books, where everyone is gathered in one place and everyone is a suspect. A hotel is perfect for that."
His investigator is the headstrong Colonel Benedikt Kordesch, who is himself marked by trauma and is specially called in from Vienna. At Lake Millstatt, his path is paved not only by corpses, but also by the abysses of the tourism industry and Carinthian politics, human trafficking, corruption, oligarchs and the problems of the current omnipresent shortage of skilled workers. Simon Ammer would not be Daniel Wisser if he did not also shed light on the social problems of our time. "Just like an investigator whose job it is to find what's behind the scenes," says the author.
Human craftsmanship instead of AI
Daniel Wisser is particularly good at seeing what lies behind the scenes. And it is also this thought-provoking level that makes this gripping page-turner so special. "At a time when there are more and more AI-generated books, there should be a bit of natural intelligence behind them," he smiles. "And a little human craftsmanship doesn't hurt, of course."
