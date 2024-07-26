Dispute with Austria
Transit: Italy has now brought an action before the ECJ
In the dispute over the Tyrolean anti-transit measures on the Brenner route, Italy has now brought the previously announced action against Austria before the European Court of Justice (ECJ). A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers in Rome on Friday, as announced by the Italian Ministry of Transport.
Italy's Transport Minister Matteo Salvini (Lega) spoke of wanting to "put an end to Austrian arrogance". He also said that this would "restore legal certainty for European hauliers." Italy filed the complaint under Article 259 of the EC Treaty, which was an unprecedented case.
The EU Commission had cleared the way for Italy's complaint in the transit dispute in mid-May. In a statement, the authority agreed with Italy's criticism in key areas, but refrained from initiating its own infringement proceedings. Some of the Tyrolean measures would restrict the free movement of goods.
Specifically, in a published statement at the end of a three-month procedure, the night driving ban, sectoral driving ban for "certain rail-related goods", the winter driving ban on Saturdays and the rationing of heavy goods vehicles entering the highway, i.e. truck block handling or metering, were mentioned.
Although the Brussels authority acknowledged some of Austria's arguments, the measures were not coherent and could therefore not be "justified by the achievement of the objectives pursued (environmental protection, road safety, traffic flow or security of supply)." Furthermore, some of these measures are more likely to affect foreign companies than Austrian ones, it said. As regards Italy's objection to Austria's alleged lack of loyal cooperation, the Commission found that Italy had not provided sufficient evidence to substantiate this allegation.
