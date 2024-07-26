The Salzburg Festival is officially opened

Critic of the Putin regime

After a speech by Festival President Kristina Hammer and addresses by Governor and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, this year's keynote speaker Nina Khrushcheva took over. She is considered an expert on contemporary Russian history and politics and is an astute critic of Vladimir Putin's regime. As the great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, she observes developments in Russian society and comments on the situation.