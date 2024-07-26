Festive ceremony
The Salzburg Festival is officially opened
The first plays and concerts have already been performed. This year's Salzburg Festival officially begins with a festive ceremony in the Felsenreitschule.
After the premiere of Jedermann and the first performances as part of the Ouverture Spirituell, this year's Salzburg Festival has now been officially opened with the opening ceremony.
Governor Wilfried Haslauer and Federal President Alexander van der Bellen welcomed the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, together with an honorary company of the Austrian Armed Forces in the morning. Traditionally, after the military ceremony on the Residenzplatz, the two men walk together into the festival district.
Critic of the Putin regime
After a speech by Festival President Kristina Hammer and addresses by Governor and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, this year's keynote speaker Nina Khrushcheva took over. She is considered an expert on contemporary Russian history and politics and is an astute critic of Vladimir Putin's regime. As the great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, she observes developments in Russian society and comments on the situation.
Alexander van der Bellen was traditionally given the Federal President's address at the Felsenreitschule. At the end of his humorous and thoroughly critical words, he formally and officially opened Salzburg's high culture spectacle.
Numerous guests of honor, including Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and other members of the federal government, political and business celebrities from Austria and abroad, were in the audience.
Tonight: Capriccio and Torch Dance
The first opera, Strauss' Capriccio, will be performed this evening. The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Christian Thielemann will perform the work in concert.
Only a little later in the evening, the traditional torchlight dance is performed on Residenzplatz. Around 100 couples draw pictures in the Salzburg night sky with their torches, figures and formations.
