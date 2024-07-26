Video of animal rescue
Young kestrel got its leg stuck to the nest
A small kestrel was unable to fly away from its nest under a gutter in Oberweiden (Lower Austria) - because plastic threads were wrapped around the young animal's leg. Florianis rescued the unlucky bird and brought it to the Haringsee owl and bird of prey station.
An attentive local resident from Oberweiden in the district of Gänserndorf noticed the unsuccessful attempts of a young kestrel to fly out of its nest. After a closer look, it was clear that the young bird was stuck to the nest by its leg. Plastic threads were wrapped around it.
The concerned resident contacted the Haringsee Owl and Bird of Prey Station (EGS) run by Vier Pfoten. EGS manager Dr. Hans Frey took a look at the situation himself and alerted the Oberweiden fire department. They rushed to the rescue with ten men and two vehicles.
Injured kestrel was sitting alone in the nest
Frey climbed to the nest with the long fire department ladder and freed the falcon. "The poor bird already had a wound from being strangled and a bone was broken. But thank God the toes are still all supplied with blood. It was just a bit starved," says Frey.
Stuck for weeks
According to the local resident, the falcon's parents were still feeding the little one, but they were coming less and less often. A sibling had already flown out about three weeks ago.
The little kestrel is now being nursed back to health at the Haringsee Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary. It has had a tight bandage wrapped around its wound and is being cared for and fed until it can hopefully be released back into the wild.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.