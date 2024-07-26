Witch hunt for Max Kühner: “There’s nothing to it!”

The 1980 Olympic dressage champion says of herself that she "condemns cruelty to animals in the strongest possible terms". She is an international judge herself and always intervenes when something goes wrong. In the European Federation, she is active in a group that deals with the "welfare of horses". "That the vehicles must have appropriate cooling. That the horses may only be transported for a certain amount of time. You have to know that the horses are already traveling in luxury cars."