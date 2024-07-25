Criticism rolls off him
Verstappen defends his swearing on the pit radio!
Three-time Formula 1 champion and current world championship leader Max Verstappen has no intention of changing his language on the team radio! "People who don't like my language shouldn't listen and turn down the volume," said the Dutch Red Bull driver, who is winless in three races, ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.
During the Hungarian Grand Prix last Sunday, Verstappen vented his frustration over the radio and used numerous expletives in his verbal duels with the Red Bull pit. "I'm very success-oriented, I've already proven that. I always want to optimize everything. People can say now that he shouldn't be so vocal on the radio, but that's their opinion," said the 26-year-old at Spa-Francorchamps.
"... So I don't expect that to change!"
Verstappen had spent long stretches of the Hungarian race arguing with engineer Gianpiero Lambiase about strategy. He was also furious after a collision with Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton. However, Verstappen emphasized that his blunt manner was part of an approach that had proved successful so far. "We are very open, very critical of each other, that has worked very well for us, so I don't expect that to change," he said.
Unlike many other sports, in Formula 1 every word Verstappen and his colleagues say in the car can be heard by an audience of millions around the world. "In other sports, you might swear about things you don't like. A teammate didn't pass the ball, you call him whatever, but there's no microphone. That's just the way our sport is, I guess," Verstappen said.
"... So nobody has to worry about that!"
Verstappen also responded to criticism of his participation in a virtual simulation race the night before the Hungarian Grand Prix, but denied reports that his team had banned him from such actions in the future. "I drove until 3 a.m., that's nothing new and something very important for me in my life. There are no more simulation races coming up anyway, so nobody needs to worry about that," he explained.
Verstappen finished the Grand Prix at the gates of Budapest in fifth place. In the championship standings, he has a 76-point lead over second-placed British McLaren driver Lando Norris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
