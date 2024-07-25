Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Crime thriller about Gudenus

Victim: “He attacked us with this knife!”

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 20:30

The first picture of the possible murder weapon has now been released in the crime case surrounding ex-FPÖ leader Johann Gudenus in Vienna ...

comment0 Kommentare

In the juicy case surrounding an escalated apartment party in Vienna with the former blue grandee Johann Gudenus in the middle of it, events are coming thick and fast. A picture of the possible murder weapon has now been leaked to the "Krone" for the first time.

Gudenus: "I wrestled with the attacker"
As reported, the former deputy mayor, who has been charged with suspected deprivation of liberty and assault, claims to have been attacked by a "lovesick man" who had himself alerted the police by shouting for help from the window.

The alleged murder weapon - a kitchen knife. (Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)
The alleged murder weapon - a kitchen knife.
(Bild: zVg, Krone KREATIV)

"He took a 30-centimetre knife from the kitchen and attacked me, the hostess and her friend, apparently his 'ex'. I wrestled with him, managed to knock the weapon out of his hand and we both ended up on the floor," says Johann Gudenus, describing the dramatic moments from his point of view.

Apartment owner still has to testify
Now it's testimony against testimony. In any case, the owner of the apartment has packed the knife in a plastic bag to secure evidence and will take the possible murder weapon with her to the authorities when she makes her statement (which has not yet taken place). As is well known, Gudenus wants to counter the charges via a lawyer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf