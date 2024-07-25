Crime thriller about Gudenus
Victim: “He attacked us with this knife!”
The first picture of the possible murder weapon has now been released in the crime case surrounding ex-FPÖ leader Johann Gudenus in Vienna ...
In the juicy case surrounding an escalated apartment party in Vienna with the former blue grandee Johann Gudenus in the middle of it, events are coming thick and fast. A picture of the possible murder weapon has now been leaked to the "Krone" for the first time.
Gudenus: "I wrestled with the attacker"
As reported, the former deputy mayor, who has been charged with suspected deprivation of liberty and assault, claims to have been attacked by a "lovesick man" who had himself alerted the police by shouting for help from the window.
"He took a 30-centimetre knife from the kitchen and attacked me, the hostess and her friend, apparently his 'ex'. I wrestled with him, managed to knock the weapon out of his hand and we both ended up on the floor," says Johann Gudenus, describing the dramatic moments from his point of view.
Apartment owner still has to testify
Now it's testimony against testimony. In any case, the owner of the apartment has packed the knife in a plastic bag to secure evidence and will take the possible murder weapon with her to the authorities when she makes her statement (which has not yet taken place). As is well known, Gudenus wants to counter the charges via a lawyer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.