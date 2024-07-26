Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Architectural jewel in danger

Vienna’s Hofburg Palace: the Montur Depot is threatened with destruction

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 09:34

A unique architectural ensemble: the depot, where the servants once dressed up for the Emperor and Empress, is soon to make way for a security center. 

comment0 Kommentare

"Our job is to work with the owners to find the required solutions - but within a framework that is compatible with the listed building and in the public interest," says Wolfgang Salcher, Vienna's chief conservationist. 

Where the imperial servants once kept their livery. (Bild: Hertha Hurnaus)
Where the imperial servants once kept their livery.
(Bild: Hertha Hurnaus)

He will soon have to deal with the plan of the Republic, the owner of the Hofburg, to turn the "Montur-Depot" into a security center for the presidential chancellery. This would probably mean the destruction of premises that do not exist anywhere else in the world. An "ensemble that offers an insight into the otherwise barely documented reality of the lives of courtly servants: the livery wardrobe of the employees of the Obersthofmeisteramt. Around 1890, a self-supporting two-storey iron and steel construction with surrounding wardrobe boxes and air-permeable grating floors was created here, which is an extraordinary example of early industrial interior architecture," write Monument Advisory Board members Artur Rosenauer and Andreas Nierhaus about the miracle of space, which is still completely original down to the last tile.

Soon to be history? Insight into the Montur depot. (Bild: Hertha Hurnaus )
Soon to be history? Insight into the Montur depot.
(Bild: Hertha Hurnaus )

Wolfgang Salcher is informed about the conversion plans. The project, which he will have to review, is still in its infancy, reports Christian Gepp, press spokesman for the Burghauptmannschaft. As the owner's representative, it is coordinating the project for the Republic: "The Montur depot is located directly next to the main entrance to the presidential chancellery. The plan is to respond to contemporary security concerns and create space there. We will endeavor to preserve the historic interior and set it up in a new location - that is the current state of planning." It is not known where this will be.

Around 1890, the self-supporting two-storey iron and steel construction with surrounding wardrobe boxes and air-permeable grating floors was created (Bild: Hertha Hurnaus)
Around 1890, the self-supporting two-storey iron and steel construction with surrounding wardrobe boxes and air-permeable grating floors was created
(Bild: Hertha Hurnaus)

A solution that preserves the building is also not in sight. Gepp even argues that the depot "is not that old in relation to the history of the Hofburg".

The bridge construction company Ig. Gridl built this extraordinary example of early industrial interior architecture. The listed archive rooms of the House, Court and State Archives also originate from this company (Bild: Hertha Hurnaus)
The bridge construction company Ig. Gridl built this extraordinary example of early industrial interior architecture. The listed archive rooms of the House, Court and State Archives also originate from this company
(Bild: Hertha Hurnaus)

Salcher speaks of the changed security situation, calling the current situation for the security staff in the President's Office a catastrophe. Nevertheless, relocation is not a priority goal for him, although "weighing up all the arguments, it would be an option that could be considered. But the primary approach is always to leave the monument where it is". For Rosenauer and Nierhaus, too, relocating the whole or even just parts of it "would not be a solution in terms of monument protection".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf