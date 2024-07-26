Vienna’s Hofburg Palace: the Montur Depot is threatened with destruction

He will soon have to deal with the plan of the Republic, the owner of the Hofburg, to turn the "Montur-Depot" into a security center for the presidential chancellery. This would probably mean the destruction of premises that do not exist anywhere else in the world. An "ensemble that offers an insight into the otherwise barely documented reality of the lives of courtly servants: the livery wardrobe of the employees of the Obersthofmeisteramt. Around 1890, a self-supporting two-storey iron and steel construction with surrounding wardrobe boxes and air-permeable grating floors was created here, which is an extraordinary example of early industrial interior architecture," write Monument Advisory Board members Artur Rosenauer and Andreas Nierhaus about the miracle of space, which is still completely original down to the last tile.