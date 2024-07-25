Appeal rejected
Doping scandal: Valiyeva does not get gold back!
Russia has failed with an appeal against the new classification in the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Olympic Games The International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the appeal. The Russian team led by Kamila Valiyeva, who was convicted of doping and originally triumphed in Beijing, will therefore not get their gold medal, which has since been revoked, back.
After the Olympic team competition in China, a positive doping test for the banned substance trimetazidine from Valiyeva from December 2021 at the national championships came to light. CAS subsequently banned the now 18-year-old for four years. Valiyeva's points in the Olympic team competition were deducted and the International Skating Union (ISU) relegated Russia from first to third place. Gold subsequently went to the USA, silver to Japan.
Both Russia and Canada subsequently lodged an appeal against the classification. The CAS announced that the appeal of the Canadians, who want to achieve a relegation of the Russians to fourth place and thus move up to bronze themselves, will still be discussed after a hearing - by a second panel that is different from the first. It is currently not possible to predict when a decision can be expected.
"... who had to wait so long for their medals!"
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that, in cooperation with the National Olympic Committees of the USA and Japan, the retrospective award ceremony will be held at the Olympic Games in Paris. "We are happy to be able to offer this opportunity to the athletes and teams who unfortunately had to wait so long for their medals because of the legal process," the IOC announced.
