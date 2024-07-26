Minister with scythe
Totschnig’s tip for mowing: “Bacon, cheese and bread”
The Austrian Rural Youth, Minister of Agriculture Norbert Totschnig, the Federal Gardens, the Chamber of Agriculture and the Innovation Farm attracted a lot of attention with a lively scythe mowing campaign in front of the Gloriette in Schönbrunn. Their aim: to emphasize the important role of local farmers for biodiversity in meadows, pastures and fields.
During the scythe mowing campaign in front of the Gloriette in Schönbrunn, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig shows his commitment to the cause. "You really need to be in good shape," Minister Totschnig admits to krone.tv. "You need proper training and a good diet of bacon, cheese and bread to keep going for a whole day. Otherwise you won't get far."
Biodiversity
The Minister of Agriculture emphasizes Austria's leading role in protecting biodiversity. In an interview with krone.tv, Totschnig describes the current situation: "We have a special position in Austria. Our agri-environmental program, in which 80% of farmers participate, makes us one of the most ecological countries in Europe. 27% of the land is farmed organically - that is top class."
Totschnig goes on to emphasize that Austria has been able to designate almost 10% of its total area as biodiversity areas thanks to the latest programmes and area expansions. "Here, too, we are among the best in Europe," says the Minister.
Incentives for sustainable agriculture
But how can this diversity be further protected and promoted? Totschnig has a clear answer: "We are creating incentives for farmers to get involved. With the last budget decision, we launched a stimulus program that adjusted the premiums to inflation. The program is successful and is leading to even greater participation this year."
Watch the full interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
